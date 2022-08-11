August is National Breastfeeding Month, an annual celebration of breastfeeding that encourage families, communities and the world to support breastfeeding to improve the health of mothers and babies.
This year’s theme is “Step Up for Breastfeeding: Educate and Support” and emphasizes that breastfeeding is a team effort.
Breastfeeding requires information and many circles of support to create an environment that empowers families to breastfeed, a press release stated. With close support from partners, families, friends, employers, childcare providers, health care providers, and communities, breastfeeding success improves.
In Colorado more than 90 percent of families choose to initiate breastfeeding, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Breastfeeding Report Card.
Chaffee County has similar initiation rates. However, many families fall short of the goals they have for themselves and do not reach the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation to exclusively breastfeed for the first six months of an infant’s life, followed by the introduction of complementary foods and continued breastfeeding for two years or longer if mutually desired.
Studies show that breastfed infants are less likely to develop ear infections, respiratory illnesses, diabetes, some childhood cancers and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and less likely to become obese later in life.
Additionally, research estimates that if 90 percent of Americans breastfed exclusively for six months, more than 3,330 lives and $3 billion in healthcare costs could be saved each year.
Breastfeeding not only directly impacts the health of the family but also has an impact on the health of the community and the world. Breastfeeding is a low-cost way of feeding babies, helping to reduce poverty and prevent hunger, undernutrition and obesity, the release stated.
The Chaffee County Breastfeeding Coalition reports that it has worked with Chaffee County Public Health and other partners to make Chaffee County an easy place to breastfeed a baby. Local hospital and medical providers support breastfeeding and have created policies that support breastfeeding, becoming educated in the latest breastfeeding knowledge and connecting families with breastfeeding-specific professional and social support.
Other support structures that exist in Chaffee County include nurse home visitation programs with lactation professionals; the Chaffee County Breastfeeding Coalition; The Lactation Connection, a local support group; breastfeeding-friendly employers; breastfeeding-friendly childcare providers and schools; and the Women, Infants and Children program.
For questions, or to get involved with the Chaffee County Breastfeeding Coalition, call Chaffee County Public Health at 719-539-4510.
