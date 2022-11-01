After a two-year hiatus, the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation Jewel Ball was back live and in person Saturday in a new venue at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort.
The annual fundraiser has been held virtually for the past two years due to pandemic precautions, but this year 200 people attended the in-person event, which featured 17 sponsored tables of about 12 people each.
The sold-out event raised more than $75,000 to support the hospital.
This year’s gemstone was peridot, and a 6.31-carat peridot pendant was the subject of a raffle run by Salida Rotary Club to benefit the foundation.
The peridot and setting were donated by Donna and John Rhoads of D&J Rare Gems and was won by Giselle Ryder of Howard.
Other fundraising activities included a silent auction featuring several themed gift baskets and the most unusual item: two live peafowl; a wine pull; and a live auction, which featured such items as Broncos tickets, a handmade quilt and artwork by local artists.
The theme of the ball was Northern Lights, which was reflected in the decorations and a photo opportunity backdrop for those who wanted to commemorate the occasion.
Attendees arrived decked out in their finest and spent the social hour enjoying a selection of beverages and perusing the auction items available.
Diners had a choice of roasted sirloin of beef with roasted onion demi-glace or tilapia with a lemon-vodka cream sauce, prepared by Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort’s kitchen.
A dessert table, featuring cheesecake, miniature eclairs and other sweets, was sponsored by High Country Bank.
Gary Buchanan of Heart of the Rockies Radio acted as master of ceremonies for the event.
The live auction featured the talents of Jim Wilson as auctioneer. The live auction raised more than $13,500, which was matched by an anonymous donor.
The two highest-bid items were a gift certificate from Legends Kitchen and Bath that went for $2,100 and a three-stone aquamarine pendant and earring set donated by Antero Jewelers, which went for $1,400.
In the silent auction the peacock and peahen up for bid were won by Dr. Karen Johnson.
Lezlie Burkley, HRRMC Foundation director, spoke to the attendees about the work of the foundation.
She announced the creation of the Picie Hylton Charitable Fund, which started with the Picie Hylton trust of $16,000 plus an annual $1,000. The fund is being used for creation of a hospitality house for those whose loved ones are in care at HRRMC and need a place to stay.
Hylton died in 1997 and was known for contributing to the community.
Other large bequests to the foundation in the last year include $36,000 from Mary Ann Banach and $1.5 million from Robert and Bernice Delnay, which are also being used for foundation projects.
Special recognition was made of the late Dr. William Mehos, a longtime Salida physician; Leslie Fagerberg, HRRMC vice president of finance; and former HRRMC Foundation Director Kimla Robinson.
Burkley said there was an “amazing energy” in the room for the projects the foundation is doing.
She said they are thrilled by the turnout and the amount raised by the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.