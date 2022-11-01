After a two-year hiatus, the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation Jewel Ball was back live and in person Saturday in a new venue at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort.

The annual fundraiser has been held virtually for the past two years due to pandemic precautions, but this year 200 people attended the in-person event, which featured 17 sponsored tables of about 12 people each.

