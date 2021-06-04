Younger vaccinated Coloradans now have a chance to win a $50,000 scholarship with the implementation of the Colorado Comeback Cash Scholarship drawing.
The program was announced by Gov. Jared Polis Wednesday.
Under the incentive program five eligible vaccinated Coloradans ages 12-17 will be randomly selected each week for five weeks to win a $50,000 scholarship.
Polis said in a press release, “Last week we launched the Colorado Comeback Cash for Coloradans 18 and older, and now we are rolling out how Coloradans ages 12-17 have a chance to win $50,000 toward their education when they get the vaccine as soon as possible. These scholarships will help 25 lucky winners get the postsecondary education of their choice.
“We need each and every Coloradan to be part of this once-in-a-generation effort to power the Colorado Comeback and the first step is getting vaccinated.”
Drawings for the Comeback Cash Scholarship will occur on Mondays and winners will be announced on Fridays, June 11, June 18, June 25, July 2, and July 9.
The funds will be placed in a CollegeInvest account for the student to use when they pursue postsecondary education, including higher and technical education or credential programs.
The funds can be left in the interest-bearing account for future educational use.
“The Colorado Comeback Cash Scholarship is a unique opportunity for 25 vaccinated students to get a jump-start on paying for their postsecondary education,” said Dr. Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education. “The scholarship money will go into a CollegeInvest account so they can power their education and maximize their potential to save for college.”
To learn more about the Comeback Cash Scholarship drawing, visit ColoradoComebackCash.com.
