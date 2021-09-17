by R.T. Taylor
Special to The Mail
A big funeral’s coming up: Looks like some folks are going to bury the skate park.
More than 20 years ago I was the mayor here, and I busted my butt getting the Salida Skate Park built. Truer words were never spoken since I broke my hip in the bowl about six months after it opened. There’s a picture of the fire department ladder laid flat on the deck, sliding me to the waiting ambulance.
This will be a long-winded history of the park, as I saw it. We can’t let these stories be buried and forgotten with this park. I was first approached for a skate park by the Goforth family, who raised about $3,500, half of which was a matching grant from the city.
A savior arrived, and his name was John Norris. John’s grandfather had invented the Norris milking machine and young John was filthy rich. He donated $5,000 toward a Salida skate park, but John’s story doesn’t end here. During a drunken altercation at one of our famous Lovelace Halloween parties he cold-cocked 76-year-old Kurt Walden, who had an antique store in my building. This gave him a spot on my hit list.
Sometime later, Norris was arrested for walking through the old Stapleton Airport in Denver with a mountain lion on a leash. The next time I saw John, it was on national television. He was being arrested as part of a group which was plotting to assassinate Daniel Ortega, the rebel president of Nicaragua. I don’t recall much about Norris after that until I heard he died of an overdose.
With $8,500 now in pocket, I set out to see what government funding might be available for the park. Lo and behold, I found the Colorado Lottery gave grants for parks and recreation, and Salida had available about $60,000 a year. John “The Beast” (a nickname from his football career) Byuk, the council member in charge of Parks and Recreation, had been spending that money mostly for upgrades on Marvin Park, and he didn’t think much of skateboarding. He took the position that to do the park, the increase for the city’s liability insurance would break the bank.
I contacted the city’s insurance company and after I submitted a rough proposal, they notified me that the liability increase was in the range of several hundred dollars of a total liability premium in the tens of thousands. My broken hip was the worst injury in the park’s history and I didn’t sue the city.
I got the 60K and it was time to scout a location. I visited five or six communities that had existing parks and got their input. Safe accessibility and visibility repeatedly came up. After checking a number of city properties, the parking lot where the Monarch Trail crosses First Street seemed to fill the bill. I discussed the choice with the council and we set a date to vote on that location.
After returning from a trip to the East Coast, I learned that Jack Chivas and Jerry Scavezze were leading a growing opposition to the skate park’s chosen location. They had circulated a petition that was going to be presented at the approval meeting. One of the opposing points was losing parking spaces, so I proposed making G Street one way with 45-degree parking on the west side and parallel parking on the east, but I was told the street wasn’t wide enough to park on both sides. Apparently, not only was there misinformation about liability premiums, there was misinformation about parking and street width. Check out the parking now.
I also had Public Works install a public parking sign into the five or six spaces that were available across First Street behind Earl Kittleman’s building. Funny, it wasn’t more than two or three months later and the sign was gone and the parking lot disappeared. Apparently somebody had more power than the mayor.
Anyway, the location meeting was upon us and it seemed like all of the more than 200 opposition petition signatures were represented in the overflow crowd. The skaters were heavily outnumbered. After a very long meeting dominated by the opposition, I did something I seldom did. I made a speech. It went like this, “A couple of years ago the sheriff proposed building the new jail on a property owned by Fred Lowry on Oak Street. That project would have been funded by building a much larger jail than necessary, which could rent beds to overcrowded jails around the state. That would have changed the personality of Salida to a jail town and I sure didn’t see this mob of opposition concerning that decision. All I want to do is dig a hole in the ground for the kids to skate in. I must see the world differently than you folks; let’s vote.”
I had the votes lined up, and First and G was the decision. The discussion to build the park with “Team Payne” was challenged by some local concrete companies, so we added requirements to the contract that the contractor must have built at least two skate parks. Consequently, Team Payne got the bid and our budget was $60,000, which proved insufficient.
Dick Heitman and I each put in a thousand dollars of our own money, and I went out to the city gallery and scrounged up chain link, railroad ties and pipe and built the fence myself. I was a little pushy about this project and the council didn’t seem to be interested in giving us any more money.
You might remember the Citizens for Accountable Government (CAG) group that was always griping about the good old boy network in Salida. Well, guess what. Fred Lowry, who owned the property for the sheriff’s failed jail proposal, was a good old boy. He did all the excavation for the park for nothing, including the French drain. Later he did all the rock work for the first phase of the river kayak park for $18,000, a huge savings for the city. Fred ran one of the track hoes himself because he liked to do that kind of work.
When Tom Payne arrived I rented the pink building from Pearl Salazar. I thought they could use it for storage and the bathroom. To my surprise they moved into it, although a couple of them had secured accommodations with some young ladies in town. I tried to get the council to buy Pearl’s building so the park would have a toilet, but as I said they weren’t about to give me any more money. Team Payne built a structure from 2-by-4s and plastic to provide cover for their tools, and they quickly got a stop-work notice from the Building Department indicating they had no permit for this structure. I did a quick sketch on which I included my architectural stamp and dropped it by the Building Department. I guess they thought things were getting too weird because they looked the other way.
Each time Team Payne poured a segment, they had to continuously trowel the concrete up the bowl as it began to set. This usually took till 2 or 3 a.m. We had one setback. The soil around the pipe going to the French drain had not been adequately compacted and a crack opened up in the concrete. Needless to say, Team Payne quickly returned and made the repairs.
ESPN came to town to tape one of the skating events. I can’t remember if it was the grand opening or not. Not wanting to miss a political moment, I drove the Dr. Doom bus over and parked it next to the park and raised the rocket and lowered the stage. Quite a backdrop. I think the signage at that time was Mick Jagger’s mouth accompanied by Lick Bush.
A short time later Mike Bowers tracked me down in the coffee shop and told me that Darwin Hibbs wanted the bus moved immediately or a tow truck was on the way. I went to the park where Darwin and I got into a screaming shoutdown and I eventually gave in. After all, he was the chief of police. Wait, wait, I was the mayor. Mayor versus the chief of police. Who wins that one?
The Salida Skate Park has served the community well for more than 20 years and a lot of good skaters have come out of there. If they continue to use the park it should stay open, but if it sits empty I’ll kiss it goodbye.
R.T. Taylor is a former mayor of Salida.
