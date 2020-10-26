Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. High 19F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.