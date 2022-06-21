While most of the stand-up paddleboard competition during FIBArk was geared toward adults, the surf competition featured four divisions including junior boys and girls.
Trinity Brown was the sole female competitor in the junior girls’ division.
In the junior boys’ division, in a field of eight competitors, Lennon Holm took first place honors, followed by Able Flowers and Ashton McGovern in second and third.
Most of the younger competitors were locals with a few challengers from Buena Vista joining in.
Mike Harvey, co-owner of Badfish SUP, said it was nice to see a good local contingent among the younger competitors.
“FIBArk is making a good effort to get kids in whitewater kayaking,” he said, he but noted river surfing can be less intimidating for beginners.
“The cost is much lower and it’s a lower barrier to entry,” he said.
Harvey said he is seeing a lot of local kids heading to the river, many of whose parents are also into whitewater sports.
He said river skills learned on a body board and just swimming and playing in the water are transferable to other whitewater sports such as kayaking down the line.
That includes safety awareness and wearing life jackets and helmets.
Harvey said the FIBArk SUP surf competition was a great way to showcase that.
Harvey said several past local juniors competitors have transferred into the adult divisions.
This year’s adult division winners, Miles Harvey for the men and Izzy Hughes for the women, are both local teens and are the son of Mike Harvey and the daughter of Badfish co-owner Zack Hughes.
Second place for the men was Mike Tavares, with Aiden Urbine coming in third.
In the women’s division Chloe Harvey came in second and Izzy Krompegel-Anliker was third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.