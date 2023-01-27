The Colorado Department of Transportation will replace two bridges near Antero Junction this spring. The timber bridges, originally built in the late 1930s, will be updated to modern standards. 

“It will include replacing the entire bridge structure, so it’ll be a while,” said Bob Wilson, CDOT statewide programs communications manager. “It’ll be a wider bridge, including having shoulders, obviously a new road service. It’ll replace the old timber bridge with a more standard concrete bridge structure with steel bridge rails and more of a contemporary bridge design style, as opposed to the bridges built in the 1930s.”

