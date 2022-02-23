Chaffee County Public Health is distributing over-the-counter antigen rapid tests.
Local businesses and employers are being prioritized and may request the tests to keep on hand for symptomatic employees.
Available on a first come, first serve basis, these tests expire in June 2022 and are in limited supply.
To request a reasonable number of tests complete the following survey at https://forms.gle/UED9WnSVDo8EXmjW8.
Public health will fill out the order depending on demand. Only one order per business or employer is allowed at this time.
Distribution plans will be arranged upon approval of the request.
The program is short-term and is being launched through federal, state and community partner efforts.
Instructions on what to do if someone tests positive can be found at: https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus#positive.
Public health wrote that it is anticipating upcoming announcements made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding recommendations and guidelines on masking, contact tracing, case investigation and quarantines related to COVID-19. Chaffee County Public Health will modify its strategies and related resources accordingly as these are made.
Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said, “We should all be preparing ourselves for a more reasonable and sustainable way in which we live with COVID-19. So far, all signs are pointing in the right direction. CCPH hopes that these free tests help remove barriers to access and reduce the fear, anxiety and inconvenience that this virus has had on our business community and workforce.”
