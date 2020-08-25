Crews work to mitigate county fire danger

The first of four Chaffee Chips slash hauls took place during the weekend, helping residents at the base of Mount Princeton mitigate the threat of wildfires by getting rid of potential fire fuels for free.
The event’s service partners include the Chaffee County Fire Protection District, the Colorado State Forest Service, Colorado Firecamp and Envision Chaffee County. Chaffee Common Ground funded the program, in part through a grant.
With smoke in the air from wildfires burning around the state, the issue of fire mitigation seemed to be at the top of people’s minds.
“Every little bit that we can do helps,” said Chaffee County Fire Protection chief Robert Bertram. “It helps everyone in the community. Lots of landowners participated and they seem happy with our efforts.”
Kim Marquis, Envision’s project and outreach coordinator, said they contacted about 100 residents a couple months in advance to let them know about the event. As a result, the residents put together about 100 piles of slash at the event to be picked up and be taken to the landfill where it will be chipped with a large grinder.
The slash they collected wasn’t just underbrush, but also included ladder fuels, like low-hanging branches, that could enable a wildfire to crown.
“Fire mitigation is about protecting structures,” Marquis said. “Not just your own, but helping the whole neighborhood be safe.”
The crews, which included 30 firefighters, was scheduled to haul away slash Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In just the first day, Bertram said they filled 11 trailers with slash.
The next three Chaffee Chips slash hauls will take place Sept. 11-13 at Mesa Antero, Oct. 23-25 at Lower Chalk Creek and Nov. 13-15 in the Methodist Mountain area near Poncha Springs.
Locations were chosen by the Envision Forest Health Council, based on Fuel Treatment Priority areas outlined in the Chaffee County Community Wildfire Protection Plan. The service aligns with large fire mitigation projects being planned, funded and executed by Forest Health Council partners. The long-term goal is to treat up to 30,000 acres in the county by 2030. About a third of the acres are privately owned.
Marquis said they plan on doing at least four more Chaffee Chips in 2021 as well, picking locations ranked by the Forest Health Council on where it can get the most bang for its buck.
The Chaffee County Fire Protection District has three mitigation trailers available anytime for people who want to reduce the threat of fire on their property.
Call 719-395-6545 and the district will drop off a trailer to fill and then haul it away after. For people who live within the Chaffee County Fire Protection District, the service costs $50 or $75 for people who live outside of the district.
More information about the Chaffee Chips program can be found at envisionchaffeecounty.org/chaffee-chips/.
