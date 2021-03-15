Commissioners will continue the Nestlé Waters North America 1041 permit renewal hearing during Chaffee County’s meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Since their last hearing, Nestlé presented their annual report for 2020 and One Rock Capital Partners, LLC, in partnership with Metropoulos & Co. announced they will be purchasing Nestlé Waters North America.
Commissioners are waiting on an economic impact report from Harvey Economics regarding Nestlé’s impact within the county.
All documents for this hearing can be found at http://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Notices.
In other business, a public hearing for a road and alley vacation of right of way in Nathrop is on the agenda.
Joplin Properties, LLC are requesting vacation of right of ways adjacent to the following properties; 11125 County Road 198, 11218 CR 198, 11232 CR 197-A, 11227 CR 197-A and the Union Pacific Railroad, within the Nathrop Townsite.
The requested roads are the northwesterly half of B Street adjacent to Block 16; the southeasterly half of C Street adjacent to Block 16; the southwesterly half of Fourth Street adjacent to Block 16 extended to the centerline of said B Street and said C Street; and all of the alley within Block 16.
The county report states that access for these properties is from CR 198 or CR 197-A and these rights of way do not have roads constructed in them.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Presentation of the Community Wildlife Protection Plan annual report.
• Consider a request for matching funds for a Buena Vista Recreation Great Outdoors Colorado grant application.
• Decide on the eight days in June for the county recreational in-channel diversion should be 1,800 cubic feet per second.
• Discuss potential enforcement action for property located at 3400 Willow Lane.
• Report from Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze.
• Request for a temporary liquor license transfer for the Buena Vista Food Shop in Johnson Village.
• Open bids for seven county vehicles to be sold.
• Discuss the annexation of 6.22 acres, located between CR 140 and CR 141-A north of Shepherd Road, in unincorporated Chaffee into Salida.
• Consider proclamation supporting agriculture, ranching and food production in Chaffee County.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, all meetings will be held virtually until further notice.
The link for the meeting can be found on the county’s calendar, https://www.chaffeecounty.org/#calendar.
You can also connect through Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting ID # 109 079 543.
