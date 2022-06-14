Mary Brown retires from FireWise

Maysville residents gathered more than four trailers full of slash to help mitigate the risk of wildfires during the community’s 10th annual FireWise day Saturday.
They also hosted a potluck, which doubled as a surprise retirement party for Mary Brown, who has spearheaded FireWise efforts in Maysville the past decade.
Brown was honored with a cake and a plaque signed by many community members involved in the FireWise program. Afterwards, it was announced that the fire station would be renamed in honor of Mary and Fred Brown.
In accepting the award, Brown said, “This is for all of us; I can’t do it alone.”
In addition to improving the community, Chaffee County Fire Protection District staff were available to answer fire-related safety questions for residents.
An update was also given about fire equipment that has been acquired and the new station that is coming to Chaffee County. The station is offering a mitigation trailer to pick up materials removed due to fire safety concerns.
Fire Chief Robert Bertram said Chaffee County is planning to open a new station in mid-July in Poncha Springs. The department plans to host a station open house for locals following the Independence Day festivities on July 3 in Poncha Springs.
Brown remains the president of the Chaffee County Fire Protection District board and is also a board member of the Friends of the Chaffee County Fire Protection District.
