Strong defense led the Salida High School boys’ basketball team to a decisive 59-32 victory over The Pinnacle Timberwolves during the quarterfinals of the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A basketball championships Thursday at Denver University.

The Spartans started the game strong, scoring first, then denying the Timberwolves through steals and rebounds to hold them scoreless until halfway into the first quarter, with Salida up 8-2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.