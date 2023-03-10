Strong defense led the Salida High School boys’ basketball team to a decisive 59-32 victory over The Pinnacle Timberwolves during the quarterfinals of the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A basketball championships Thursday at Denver University.
The Spartans started the game strong, scoring first, then denying the Timberwolves through steals and rebounds to hold them scoreless until halfway into the first quarter, with Salida up 8-2.
Both teams were running a full-court press defense, but Salida was more successful at shutting down The Pinnacle offense, jumping up 10-2, then 14-4, before the first quarter came to an end with Salida up 16-7.
Coach Adam Christensen said he thought the boys may have been struggling with the jitters, as they had trouble finding their pace and turned the ball over too much, especially in the second quarter, when the Timberwolves came back strong with several 3-pointers.
Pinnacle senior point guard Robert McClinton hit two strong 3-pointers, one at the end of the first quarter and another at the beginning of the second to help lift the Timberwolves out their first-quarter slump.
The Timberwolves outscored the Spartans 15-13 in the second quarter but also got into some foul trouble, with five team fouls to Salida’s one by the end of the first half. Salida finished the half on top, 29-22, but the Timberwolves looked like they had Salida’s number.
“No matter how hard they play, we have to play harder,” senior Aiden Hadley said, and he speculated the Sparlot more. The Timberwolves played harder in the first half, he said.
Christiansen clearly said the right things to the team at halftime, as they came back with strong defense, holding Pinnacle to just 4 points in the third quarter. Sophomore Kason Westphal came off the bench for Salida and quickly dominated, with a 3-pointer, followed by back-to-back shots to quickly put 7 points up for Salida to increase the lead to 47-24.
The Timberwolves hit their second successful basket of the quarter right before the buzzer, to end the third with Salida up 47-26.
“They did a much better job in the second half,” Christiansen said. “They seemed to calm down a bit.”
Heading into the fourth, Christiansen started to rotate in the rest of the team and also allowed an injured Pinnacle senior to come off the bench and take a shot as Salida wrapped up the game.
“The Timberwolves played as hard as they could,” Pinnacle coach Ron Guerrero said. “The Spartans are a great team.”
Seniors Tristan Jackson and Chase Diesslin led the team, both putting up 16 points, while senior Nate Yeakley scored 13 points.
This win is nice to have early in the day, Jackson said, as it gives the team time to rest. They feel pretty good going into the next game, knowing they’ll be able to watch their opponent play, he said.
Jackson said his favorite part of the game was the third quarter. “We went on a good run and put this game away.”
While the Spartans didn’t have as many supporters as The Pinnacle, which canceled school for its students to attend the game, they got some help from Buena Vista fans who had been there for the early girls’ game against Ellicott, which the Lady Demons lost, 45-30. BV fans had signs for the Salida game, saying “We Love Salida (most of the time)” and “Chaffee County United (Mostly).”
Salida will face No. 6 Windsor Charter Academy at 8:30 p.m. tonight in DU’s Hamilton Gymnasium. Windsor beat No. 3 Centauri 51-39 in the quarterfinals to face Salida in the semifinals. The Firebirds are 21-3. The two teams have not met before, but both Salida and Windsor beat Florence in the playoffs, with Windsor winning 52-32 and Salida beating Florence 72-37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.