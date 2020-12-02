Dry pattern sets in through next week

A chance of snow is in Salida’s forecast today, but warmer temperatures will follow, coming down from the north.
Mark Wankowski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said Salida had a slight chance of getting some snow Tuesday night through today. Monarch Mountain had a similar forecast and could get “a couple of inches (of snow) at most,” Wankowski said.
He also described the weather pattern over Salida Tuesday as “unusual” with different models showing lots of different solutions.
Today is forecasted to be the coldest day in the near future for Salida with highs in the mid-20s today and single digits tonight.
Wankowski said the temperatures will then increase to the mid-30s Thursday and the mid-40s Friday and Saturday.
Up at Monarch, Wankowski said temperatures will probably get above freezing by Friday with temperatures in the low 30s predicted for Friday and Saturday.
The next snow, meanwhile, might be a little way off. “There’s a pretty dry pattern into at least next week,” Wankowski said. “The pattern is bringing in cold and dry air from the north, which doesn’t support a lot of accumulation.”
He said the forecasts are usually good a week or so out and further out meteorologists rely on climatology to make predictions.
Wankowski said the climate prediction for December is above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.