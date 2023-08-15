SHS marching band prepares to perform

Quicker than you can say “ooga-chaka,” the Salida High School marching band is already beginning to put together their performance for the upcoming football season, starting with a two-day marching band camp Friday and Saturday.
After a couple of decades of absence, the Salida High School marching band returned to the football field last year and will perform again this year for Spartan home games. The marching band is instructed by Salida Middle School music director Katie Oglesby and Salida High School performing arts director André Wilkins.
Wilkins said the last yearbook record of an SHS marching band he could find was from 1988.
He said Oglesby talked a lot about how she missed teaching marching band, and starting in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic, an outdoor band with students spaced 6 feet apart seemed more and more a good idea.
The two half-days of marching band camp taught students marching technique and fundamentals, Oglesby said, such as parade rest, forward march, backward march and attention. Once the students learned the movements, they were taught how to play their instruments simultaneously.
Oglesby marched throughout high school and college. “It was wonderful,” she said of both experiences, her takeaway being the sense of community.
“When you go to high school and you join the band you are automatically put in a community of people who will support you and care about you – I want all of our students in the marching band to experience that community.”
Currently the halftime show agenda for the upcoming football season includes “Hooked on a Feeling” by Blue Swede, “Smells like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana and “Hey Ya!” by Outcast.
“I love ‘Hooked on a Feeling,’ Oglesby said. “The ‘ooga-chakas’ are super fun.”
Now that they are getting into the school year, the band will practice for about an hour twice a week during class time. Their season will last until early October.
A regular band has a very different repertoire and format, Oglesby said. “Marching band is very student led, performing in front of a lot of community members who maybe don’t get to see them on stage.” Most marching band songs are of the pop genre, she said.
While Oglesby has experience with marching bands, it’s a new kind of show for assistant director Wilkins. “I was surprised at how much marching band is a very theatrical, very movement-oriented version of band,” he said.
“I would like to get the whole show learned by midseason,” Wilkins said, “And I would like the kids to enjoy it and the community to enjoy it.” He is most looking forward to the homecoming performance, he said, which is scheduled for Sept. 29.
“People should definitely come to see the shows,” Oglesby said. “I can’t wait to see a bunch of people out at the football field.”
Those who wish to sponsor the marching band to help provide equipment can contact Wilkins at awilkins@salidaschools.org.
