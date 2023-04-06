BV Rec will host the third annual Keeping Bewnie Buena event on April 30. The neighborhood clean-up, made up of volunteers, spans Buena Vista’s streets, parks, trails and open spaces and aims to clean up the town before summer events kick off in May.
“It’s been a long and windy winter, and summer is just around the corner,” said recreation program coordinator Tucker Wildeson in an email invitation to the cleanup. “We feel this spring would be a great time to get outside and do something rewarding that everyone will appreciate immensely.”
The cleanup effort first started around 20 years ago, with volunteers organized by Earl Richmond coming together each spring. As the team grew, the town decided to make it an official organized event.
“As more and more people were coming, we saw that there was more and more interest to do what we can and do a big cleanup before the summer season,” said Richmond, now town special projects manager.
Early efforts focused only on the Buena Vista River Park area. Though the park is a hub for recreation in BV, volunteers’ cleaning interest expanded outward as the event grew. People wanted to clean areas near their homes or places that might get overlooked, like the cemetery and local parks.
“It made sense to kind of expand it to have a larger impact,” Richmond said. “At first, 10 years ago, we didn’t have enough people, but now we have so many citizens that are excited to help that we can spread out to people to have a higher impact.”
Last year, nearly 170 volunteers registered for the event, as well as additional volunteers who registered on the day of the event. The volunteers consistently fill a 30-yard construction dumpster each year.
“There is a great number of people that have stuck with it every year, and there are so many new people that are coming,” Richmond said. “BV is growing and blossoming as a town, so there are more and more residents each year. As we get more residents, it’s that many more people that are interested in doing what they can to be a part of the community and do a feel-good event, but also just want to keep the town looking clean.”
The annual cleanup has also led to partnerships with other local organizations. ClearView Community Church hosts its Bless BV event on the same day, working with the BV Parks Department to help with small projects around town.
This year, the cleanup is also seeing extra help from the Chaffee Rec Council, who will be sending a team to clean the Midland grade and help with campsite trash mitigation.
Richmond will also be handing the reins to special events coordinator Leslie Quilico this year.
“The event definitely needs strong leadership and strong organization as we’re getting bigger,” he said. “Leslie is the perfect fit.”
“It’s becoming a community event that gathers people together after the long winter,” Quilico said. “It’s a common goal to pick up around our town and around the park areas and down by the river. We’re coming together for a common goal and preparing the town for the summer.
Quilico said though they may add new areas depending on the needs around town, participants can expect the same cleanup experience from previous years.
“I love to give people something to come out for and get excited about,” she said. “Spending a few hours cleaning up our account is a great thing to all come around together.”
The cleanup will be held from 1-3 p.m. April 30. Volunteers will meet in the west dirt parking lot of the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E Main St. Volunteers should register by April 12, to secure a free T-shirt.
Participants can still register after the registration deadline, but T-shirts are not guaranteed. Volunteers can register online at www.buenavistarec.com/programs/
Volunteers will check in at 1 p.m. in the Aspen Room before splitting into small working groups with designated focus areas. Though most people will walk in and around town during the cleanup, there are also focus areas at the rodeo grounds and cemetery. The Town of Buena Vista will provide a large trash receptacle at the parking lot of the Community Center for everyone to dispose of their cleanup bounty.
Volunteers should take their own gloves, water and warm clothes on cleanup day. Facilitators will have maps and bags at the meeting location.
