BV Rec will host the third annual Keeping Bewnie Buena event on April 30. The neighborhood clean-up, made up of volunteers, spans Buena Vista’s streets, parks, trails and open spaces and aims to clean up the town before summer events kick off in May.

“It’s been a long and windy winter, and summer is just around the corner,” said recreation program coordinator Tucker Wildeson in an email invitation to the cleanup. “We feel this spring would be a great time to get outside and do something rewarding that everyone will appreciate immensely.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.