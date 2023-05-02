Thordis Niela Simonsen, founder of the Museum of Authenticity in Salida, will offer two presentations in May as part of her “Genuine Encounters” art and culture series.
The first is “The Art of Framing & Installation” at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday at the museum, 124 E. Second St.
Admission costs $10 cash or check. Reservations are optional but appreciated, according to a press release.
During the presentation, Simonsen will explain the reasoning behind the framing and placement of objects on display at the museum.
The second presentation is “Thordis: A Biographical Sketch” at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. May 18 at the Museum of Authenticity Annex, 119-B E. First St.
Admission costs $10 cash or check; reservations are optional but appreciated.
In a slide presentation Simonsen will offer a glimpse into her life, chronicling her journey from a high school biology classroom in Baltimore to a high school cultural anthropology classroom in Denver, to county roads in central Alabama, to a narrator’s kitchen in Cleveland, to a roofless house in a Greek village and finally to the Jessine M. Hartwell residence and homeopathic office, now the Museum of Authenticity in Salida.
Conversation with the audience will follow.
The Museum of Authenticity and annex are open year-round most days and times by reservation or by chance. Call 303-585-1783 for admission; the ring serves as doorbell. Admission to the museum only costs $10 cash or check and is free for kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.