With many firsts in what coach Michelle Walker described as an emotionally intense meet, the Salida Cyclones emerged victorious, 919 points ahead of the second-place team, in the season’s first meet and only one at home, June 2-4 at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.
The swimmers all maxed out their entry cards, with some even swimming back-to-back events.
Walker noted Aurora Allen, 14, and Maggie Sandell, 13, swam the 800-meter freestyle for the first time. Ocean Shin, 12, won all of her events.
“The kids were really nervous before the race,” Walker said. “I was really proud of them because … what I was asking them to do was very difficult and they faced it; they were very brave.”
The team has a lot of brand-new swimmers, she added, and even the experienced ones were coming into their first meet of the season. “On Friday we had kids swimming 400 meters, which is further than most of them have swum before,” she said.
Cyclones who attended the meet were Aurora Allen, Novali Allen, Solan Bernhardt, Zia Bernhardt, Eden Blondeau, Zara Boone, Colbie Brown, Eamon Brown, Vivian Brown, Briggs Buchanan, Nash Buchanan, Thommy Chambers, Caleb Chariton, Zeke Chariton, Ridge Chariton, Lexis Davis, Declan Davis, Lena Dziechciowski, Tymon Dziechciowski, Mo Findley, Paige Foyle-Storey, Penny Foyle-Storey, Emmeline Guldan, Ashlyn Guymon, Ellis Haarmeyer, Mallory Hill, Lily Horsley, Caitee Hughes, Nora Jacob, Leah Kelley, Eliot Miller, Lili Moutray, Sami Moutray, Hadley Runkel, Harper Runkel, Hudson Runkel, Maggie Sandell, Thomas Sandell, Ocean Shin, Otis Shin, Stoy Streepey, Teague Streepey, Elyse Witherspoon and Graham Witherspoon.
