With many firsts in what coach Michelle Walker described as an emotionally intense meet, the Salida Cyclones emerged victorious, 919 points ahead of the second-place team, in the season’s first meet and only one at home, June 2-4 at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.

The swimmers all maxed out their entry cards, with some even swimming back-to-back events. 

