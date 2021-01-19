by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce will once again honor members of the community during its annual Community Awards celebration.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s awards presentation will be published online Friday morning at https://www.facebook.com/salidachamber.
“This is a community event with a long standing history of simply identifying and honoring amazing citizens,” chamber director Lori Roberts said. “This year, being unable to gather we have hired chamber member, David Curtis of 50 West Productions to do a video featuring this year’s recipients, plus showcasing our member sponsors.”
Awards include the From the Heart award, Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year and Business of the Year.
No Cornerstone Award will be awarded this year as no one was nominated by the public.
For the From the Heart award as well as the man and woman of the year awards, the winners are involved in the betterment of the community through active civic participation, have demonstrated willingness to assist in business and community projects, and have exhibited leadership in community projects and successfully completed them.
The Entrepreneur of the Year Award will honor a business or individual who has made a significant impact in the community over a short period of time, while embodying a spirit of innovation.
The Entrepreneur of the Year award recipient must be a member with the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce.
The Business of the Year award will be given to a business that continues to best support, serve and stand by the Salida community.
Business of the Year is selected from the dozen 2020 Business of the Month recipients.
The Community Awards are sponsored by Monarch Mountain, High Country Bank, McDonalds of Salida and High Side! Bar and Grill.
The winners will receive hand blown glassworks by Brice Turnbull that resemble planet Earth, symbiotic to the challenges and triumphs in 2020.
“We’ve all been through a very trying year in 2020 and everybody’s lives changed,” Roberts said. “These people are recognized for their leadership and pivoting and coming up with new ways of communicating and trying to help our community. There was no guidebook for this and they superseded their job descriptions and put the community first.”
