Spartans start busy week at Ellicott

After winning their season openers Thursday, the Salida boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will now begin their 3A Tri-Peaks league schedule with a trio of games this week.
The teams start the busy stretch at Ellicott tonight with the varsity boys playing first at 6 p.m. followed by the varsity girls at 8 p.m.
On Wednesday, the boys will host the Vanguard School at 7 p.m. while the girls travel to the Vanguard School and tip off at 7 p.m. as well.
On Friday, the Lady Spartans will get to play their first home game when they host James Irwin Charter for a 5 p.m. contest.
The Spartans, meanwhile, will also play James Irwin, but the boys will be on the road for their 8 p.m. game against the Jaguars.
No spectators are allowed, tonight in Ellicott. The contests will be live streamed, but a subscription is required to watch the action at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/.
Both the Spartans and Lady Spartans are 1-0 after beating Center in their season openers on Thursday. The boys beat the Vikings 66-41 while the girls won their game 52-37.
The Salida wrestlers will also compete this week, heading to Manitou Springs Tuesday and Custer County Friday for a pair of quads.
The Salida girls’ swimming team is also scheduled to compete next on Feb. 10 at Manitou Springs.
