The Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees unanimously voted to oppose a proposed property tax initiative related to fixed reductions in property valuation in Colorado during a virtual meeting on April 18.
CMC management reported that Initiative 75 could reduce revenues to local government and school districts by as much as $1.3 billion in the first year and then have a negative and inversely compounding effect on operating revenues moving forward. The impacts to rural communities are projected to be particularly acute, a press release stated.
In CMC’s case, staff reported that the initiative would likely result in a significant reduction of programs available to students.
Initiative 75 has not officially been added to the November general election ballot, but trustees thought it was important to express their opposition to the initiative because of its projected negative impact on students, programming and rural communities.
In other business, trustees unanimously approved:
• An increase to the college’s contract for attainable housing.
• An additional fee to help students meet new standards in the veterinary technology program.
• A change to the date and time for the May 17 board meeting in Rifle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.