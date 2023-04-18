The Sangre de Cristo Electric Association board of directors announced during a listening session Thursday in Buena Vista that they have decided to put their rate restructuring plans on hold. 

The decision was made to prioritize hiring of a new CEO, whose input and leadership would be crucial in the process of making any significant changes to the cooperative’s rates, according to a press release. 

