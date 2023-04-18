The Sangre de Cristo Electric Association board of directors announced during a listening session Thursday in Buena Vista that they have decided to put their rate restructuring plans on hold.
The decision was made to prioritize hiring of a new CEO, whose input and leadership would be crucial in the process of making any significant changes to the cooperative’s rates, according to a press release.
Chair Joe Redetzke said the CEO hiring process started at the beginning of April but is expected to take several months to complete. During the CEO hiring process, the board will focus on other priorities to ensure smooth functioning of the cooperative.
Redetzke said members of the cooperative can rest assured that their rates will remain stable during this period, and any changes to the rates will be made only after careful consideration and with the input of the new CEO.
In a statement, the board of directors emphasized their commitment to ensuring the stability and financial health of the cooperative. They expressed confidence in their ability to continue to serve the needs of their members during this transitional period and thanked their members for their ongoing support.
Upcoming listening sessions are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. May 10 at Howard Hall in Howard and May 15 at the Wet Mountain Saddle Club in Westcliffe.
Redetzke, seated on stage with fellow directors, listened to member input, primarily on the cooperative’s proposed rate restructuring, for more than 90 minutes during the Buena Vista session.
Sangre de Cristo Electric Association is a not-for-profit electric cooperative serving 14,000 member accounts in Chaffee, Fremont, Custer, Lake and Saguache counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.