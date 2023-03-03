Salida city officials hosted their second public input meeting Monday, then discussed the results of the two meetings Tuesday during a combined city council and Planning Commission meeting.
Matt Goebel and Paul Donegan of Clarion Associates led the discussion Tuesday.
Goebel said they are developing a Future Land Use Map, or FLUM, to “establish a policy foundation for new zoning tools” as the city prepares to update its land use codes.
“The FLUM is supported by land use categories that describe the overall intent for each area and help ‘connect the dots’ between Comprehensive Plan policies and the FLUM with regard to desired density, mix of uses/housing types, and distinguishing characteristics by area,” Clarion representatives stated in a memo to the council and commission.
Goebel said they had heard from a lot of residents and saw support for such things as low-intensity residential neighborhoods with smaller lots and greater density; variable residential neighborhoods that would allow for mixed residential and commercial use; and variable density and higher-efficiency residential neighborhoods that would encourage infill and redevelopment.
The thing they heard most, Goebel said, was the need to encourage growth while protecting the central core of Salida’s small-town feel.
“The goal is not to throw everything out and start fresh,” Goebel said. He said Salida already has good codes that allow for growth, such as not counting accessory dwelling units against the density codes.
Donegan spoke about some of the areas they are looking at for changes, such as mixed-use neighborhoods along U.S. 50, pointing out specific areas, such as around Oak Street or Holman Avenue.
City Councilman Harald Kasper said he thought property owners along the whole U.S. 50 corridor should be encouraged to develop higher-density neighborhoods.
Donegan also spoke about changes to existing districts and the new proposed districts. Changes to residential districts are very minor, but the residential mixed-use district will be divided into mixed-use neighborhood and mixed-use highway center, while commercial will be mixed-use highway and central business will be mixed-use downtown.
The industrial zone will be divided into industrial, agriculture, parks and open space and community facilities.
There were questions about whether a manufactured housing residential zone could be modified to include tiny homes.
“One of the things I see is people are willing to live in a small house, and we need to make that available,” Kasper said.
Salida Community Development Director Bill Almquist said it might be possible if foundations were required. He said one of the problems with tiny houses is that the state sees them as vehicles and licenses and taxes them the same way.
