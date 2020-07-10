Increased concerns about rising COVID-19 cases caused U.S. equities to fall Thursday.
The energy, financials and industrial sectors were hit the hardest, while consumer discretionary and technological sectors were stronger.
Initial jobless claims showed another 1.3 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week.
Walgreens reported earnings below expectations.
U.S. Treasury yields increased as interest rates dropped.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $12.30 to $1,808.30, and crude oil prices fell $1.40 to $39.50 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.31 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.60 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.