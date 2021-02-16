The City of Salida and former deputy city clerk Lynda Travis reached an agreement last week, resulting in Travis’ case against the city being dismissed in district court.
Travis was suing the city, claiming her superiors discriminated against her and damaged her reputation.
The lawsuit alleged that she was the victim of a hostile work environment for months in 2018.
It contended the discrimination took the form of harassment, derogatory comments and mistreatment by former interim city administrator Theresa Casey and current administrator Drew Nelson.
As part of the resolution between the parties, the city accepted no liability, said city attorney Nina Williams, but in exchange for all of the claims against the city being dropped, Travis received $29,454.
The payment won’t come from the City of Salida, but rather from its insurance company: Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency.
Williams said it would have cost much more to litigate the case, saying if it would have gone to trial it could have cost upwards of $100,000.
Williams called the settlement a “nuisance payment” and that if someone settles for such a minor amount it’s likely because they know it would ultimately fail in court.
“It had limited merits in the beginning,” Williams said. “Now everyone can move on.”
