Payton Holte, 5, selects a marker to work on her coloring project at one of the stations set up on F Street Saturday during Salida ArtWalk. Her father, David Holte, said they were local and loved going to ArtWalk.
Laurel McHargue, published author and member of Chaffee County Writers Exchange, was outside The Book Haven during ArtWalk along with other local authors promoting their books. The exchange is a local group of writers who support each other. Learn more at ccwritersexchange.org.
Payton Holte, 5, selects a marker to work on her coloring project at one of the stations set up on F Street Saturday during Salida ArtWalk. Her father, David Holte, said they were local and loved going to ArtWalk.
Mark Rittmann, “The Maverick Potter,” throws some of his work outside his gallery Saturday during the Salida ArtWalk. The festival ran from Friday through Sunday, with events happening around town.
Street musician Six String Dave jams on First Street Saturday during Salida ArtWalk. Because of COVID-19 many ArtWalk events were held outdoors this year.
Monarch Mountain gets into the ArtWalk spirit, setting up chairs with its logo on them and a silly photo opportunity. Rain Saturday may have kept the number of people downtown lower.
Laurel McHargue, published author and member of Chaffee County Writers Exchange, was outside The Book Haven during ArtWalk along with other local authors promoting their books. The exchange is a local group of writers who support each other. Learn more at ccwritersexchange.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.