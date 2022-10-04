Diana Trujillo, Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands forest and grassland supervisor, signed the final record of decision Monday approving the motorized travel system on the Pike and San Isabel National Forests.
The final decision marks the end of a multiyear environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act, according to a press release. The decision selects a modified version of Alternative C, which was one of five alternatives analyzed in the final environmental impact statement.
The decision describes what changes will be made to the new Motor Vehicle Use Maps for each of the six ranger districts. The maps are expected to take around two years to revise.
Trujillo said changes made to the final decision reflect issues brought up during the administrative review process, better address resource concerns identified in the environmental impact statement and correct errors identified in the draft record of decision.
The final decision is the culmination of years of work with forest users, partners and state and local governments to balance resource protection and forest management with safe, sustainable motorized access.
Trujillo said, “In making this decision I considered the wide range of perspectives presented by individuals and organizations who care deeply about the use and management of our public lands and took care to balance those with my responsibilities to provide for public and administrative access to National Forest System lands, manage for multiple uses and protect natural and cultural resources for current and future generations.
“I understand that my decision will not satisfy all interested parties; however, this is my best effort to find that balance of motorized access and resource protection across this complex and highly visited landscape.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.