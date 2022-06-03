About 160 people attended a series of locally made video shorts focused on the housing crisis, presented by the We Are Chaffee initiative earlier in May in Buena Vista and Salida.
The free events included a diverse collection of stories created by Chaffee County community members who shared their perspectives about what home means to them, followed by question-and-answer sessions with the storytellers.
The storytellers who participated were Araya Rodriguez, John O’Neal, Tibor “Ted” Sarai, Mark Chonofsky, Paula Berg and Sarah Hamilton, a press release reported.
In addition to the storytelling movie, a new film, “Hurdles to Healthcare in Chaffee County,” highlighting health equity, was presented by the Community Equity Coalition.
The goal of the We Are Chaffee storytelling initiative is to create conversation and action around housing and health equity in Chaffee County. Becky Gray, Chaffee housing director said in the release, “Sharing stories is an important part of learning and understanding what is happening at the core of our community. The hope is that these stories will increase awareness and inspire advocacy for positive change by providing input to elected officials and on the County Land Use Code Update to ultimately create a healthier, more resilient community.”
More than 75 percent of the audience at the events said they increased their awareness of both housing insecurity and health equity in Chaffee County.
In addition, the majority of the audience said they would be willing to contact elected officials about updating related policies to improve access to safe and secure housing within Chaffee County, and they agreed they would support a ballot initiative to provide sustainable funding for housing efforts.
Comments from the audience included: “I wasn’t aware of the extent of housing and healthcare insecurities. It’s impressive to hear the stories and find people stepping up to help,” and “The personal stories were very impactful and inspiring. I appreciated the diversity of stories and life experiences. The Q&A gave me much to think about.”
The We Are Chaffee initiative grew out of the Chaffee County Public Health and Chaffee Housing Authority’s grant-funded Housing+Health Program to inspire strong community dialogue and education about the connection of health and housing.
We Are Chaffee will have a new program called “We Are Chaffee, Too,” a written story collection of local people, on the We Are Chaffee website, on social media and in public places throughout the county sometime this summer.
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said, “Now, more than ever before, we must ‘look upstream’ to identify the key factors that play into whether someone has a good shot at achieving optimal health and wellness. Having safe, consistent and attainable housing is a critical component to one’s health outcome, both physically and mentally, as these powerful stories reflect.”
To view the video stories, learn more about local partner organizations and how to get involved with the We Are Chaffee and the Housing and Health Initiatives, visit www.wearechaffee.org or www.housinghealthchaffee.org.
To learn more and view the Community Coalition Health Equity video, visit www.communityequitycoalition.org.
