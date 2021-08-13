Money and infidelity are at the core of the mystery in the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew, 49, on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020.
Her husband, Barry Morphew, 53, was arrested May 5, 2021, and charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and attempting to influence a public servant.
In a preliminary hearing in District Court Monday and Tuesday, Chief Judge Patrick Murphy heard testimony from witnesses indicating the couple were having difficulties in their marriage, mostly related to finances, emotional abuse and a love affair.
Suzanne’s mountain bike was found in a wooded area near the couple’s Maysville home after she was reported missing. Her bike helmet was found nearby, about 50 feet off the south side of U.S. 50. There was no sign of a struggle and no evidence of blood in the home, in her husband’s truck or anywhere on the property, despite extensive searches by law enforcement.
Barry Morphew appeared in court with his attorneys, Dru Nielsen and Iris Eytan of Eytan Nielsen LLC. The prosecution is represented by 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley and Jeffrey D. Lindsey of the district attorney’s office.
News of Suzanne’s two-year affair with a Michigan man, Jeff Libler, was revealed on the first day. The two met at a party in their college days in Indiana. She was dating Barry at the time. The reconnection came about two years ago when she contacted him on Facebook saying “Hi Stranger.” Initially the affair was an emotional one but developed into a physical one over time, with the couple meeting in New Orleans, Michigan, Florida and Indiana.
Testimony indicated that Barry appeared unaware of the affair until he was informed by former FBI agent Jonathan Grusing, an expert on no-body homicides. Grusing was brought into the case at the request of Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Chaffee County law enforcement because he was trained in behavior analysis, learning about the victim, their locality and other aspects of the person that would point toward the person responsible.
Testimony revealed Suzanne suspected Barry was having an affair and had a friend purchase a spy pen, which is a device that looks like an ordinary writing instrument but is voice activated and records conversations. One of her conversations with Libler was recorded on the spy pen, alerting authorities to the fact that she was having an affair.
Much of the evidence presented was secured through cellphone records and telematics from Barry’s truck, a method of monitoring vehicles by using GPS technology and on-board diagnostics.
Those two means enabled authorities to track conversations and whereabouts of both parties in the days leading up to her disappearance.
Among points that came up during testimony were:
• Suzanne had compiled a list of 50 grievances she had with her husband. All of these were not revealed, but she had shared her unhappiness in texts with two close friends and her sister. She complained of physical and emotional abuse. Among the texts were “he’s still got a secret life. He wants me to be the bad guy.”
At one point her best friend Sheila suggested she tuck away a little money. Suzanne had stated that about 80 percent of their arguments were about money. She mentioned that he would enlist their daughters in their arguments and attempt to turn the girls against her.
• Suzanne may have had secret accounts. On April 30, 2020, she received an email from Green Dot, an online bank. What that email said was not mentioned.
• The daughters were aware of arguments between the couple but called them normal marriage stuff.
• Suzanne had given money from an inheritance she received from her mother to Barry and said she was waiting for him to pay that back.
• Suzanne was recovering from cancer. She had not worked except for a brief time as a teacher. When she mentioned leaving, Barry would ask how she was going to pay her medical bills.
• In a text to Barry on May 6, 2020, Suzanne said, “I’m done.” That text had been swiped and partially deleted from Barry’s phone. In another text later on May 6 Barry talked of suicide, saying he was sorry things went the way they did and “this life is a mere grain of sand compared to eternity.” He said he would be gone and they would be taken care of.
• There was reference that Barry was looking for a “cute girl in Salida.” The FBI in looking over his phone found dating websites. He also had contacts with women on Facebook but explained those as good for business.
• Eytan noted that Suzanne, Barry and the two daughters all shared phone accounts so they could not be sure who did searches.
• A friend of Suzanne was asked by the FBI to become a confidential source and in a phone call with Barry was told he had hired a retired FBI agent to investigate Suzanne. He suspected her of hiding money “in some dude’s basement, and if I find this guy I’m going to cut off his balls and shove them down his throat.”
• Suzanne’s boyfriend, Libler, was questioned by FBI agents regarding his whereabouts on May 10 when she disappeared. He was at work, which was confirmed by credit card records. He said he had “carried a torch” for her and often thought about her.
• A search of the Morphew home produced a tranquilizer dart cap in a dryer. Later when questioned about records from his truck indicating he made five different trash dumps in Broomfield on May 10, the day Suzanne disappeared, Barry acknowledged he had tossed his boots, which had holes in them, and some of the trash was tranquilizer materials from cleaning his garage.
• Grusing was questioned about coordinates on phone records indicating Barry had been going around the outside of his house on May 9. Grusing said it was most likely that Barry was chasing Suzanne. When questioned about the movement, Barry said he was shooting chipmunks. However, when questioned by law enforcement approximately 20 times previously, he had said nothing about shooting chipmunks. Neighbors who were questioned said they heard no noise around the time of this activity.
• Nielson spent time reviewing a report from a cellphone expert on latitude and longitude coordinates to calculate the distance between points indicated on a Google Earth map of telephone “pings” as Barry went around the house, to which prosecutor Lindsey objected. In concluding Tuesday’s session Lindsey asked for a copy of that report, which was denied, with Murphy saying he thought it was not a report but an extrapolation of data.
Hearings will resume Aug. 23 and 24 in District Court.
