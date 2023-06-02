Colorado Department of Transportation announced that crews would be performing paving operations on U.S. 50 several miles east of Salida beginning Monday.
Motorists will encounter full stops and one lane alternating traffic guided by portable light signals Monday and Tuesday.
Stop points and signals will be located near Howard between mile post 232 and 235.
Motorists must obey light signal cycle for the safety of traffic flow and crews working on the roadway, according to a CDOT press release.
Allow additional travel time and anticipate up to 30-minute delays.
Daytime work hours will range from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Access in and out of intersections may be restricted at times and a speed reduction of 40 mph will be enforced through the work zones.
Maintenance crews will complete paving operations June 5-6 and CDOT advised planning for “significant” traffic delays at that time.
