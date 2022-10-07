For the last 90 years, the large letter “S” has looked out over the city of Salida from the flanks of Tenderfoot Mountain and has become one of Salida’s most recognizable local landmarks.
The letter is lit nightly, alternating with a red heart symbolizing Salida’s place as the “Heart of the Rockies.”
It also becomes the main decoration on the Christmas Mountain USA display every Christmas season.
For locals, it may be hard to imagine the downtown area without it.
The history of the letter is one of local high school students demonstrating their school and town pride.
A small letter “S” was first placed on the mountain by Salida High School students in 1926.
The SHS class of 1932 decided to make the letter a more permanent feature on the mountain above Salida’s railyards.
The class of 1932 paid for installation of the letter, meant to represent their alma mater, before turning it over to the school district and the care of SHS senior classes to come.
The 1932 seniors also did most of the work to construct the letter with the assistance of several teachers and then Principal Lawrence A. Barrett.
The city helped by carting the water needed to make whitewash up the hill. Lime was also donated for the job.
The 1932 letter “S” was curvier than today’s block letter. When completed in March of that year, it was a structure composed of a wooden frame filled with rocks, which was to be whitewashed every year by the incoming freshmen.
The letter was 80 feet long and 50 feet wide, with the white space 15 feet across, and was visible for miles around, including by air.
At the time, it was one of only a handful of school letters of its kind in Colorado and the largest high school letter in the state, according to a March 22, 1932, article in The Salida Mail.
Other examples of hillside letters included the Western State College (now Western Colorado University) “W” on Gunnison’s Tenderfoot Mountain, built in 1923; the “M” on Mount Zion, overlooking the Colorado School of Mines campus in Golden, constructed in 1908; and the “A” built in 1923 by students above Colorado State Agricultural College (now Colorado State University) in Fort Collins.
The rock-filled “S” was maintained for many years by incoming freshmen.
Over the years, attempts were made to ease the work needed to care for the structure, which needed annual repair to the wooden structure as well as whitewashing.
In 1947 the Salida school board put out a notice asking for contract bids to cement in the letter.
Although the board received support from the local Lions Club to help with the costs, no contractor appeared.
It wasn’t until 19 years later, in 1966, when the “S” Club at Salida High School raised the funds to have the work done, that the “S” was finally set in cement.
Its current block-letter shape is in the same spot on the mountain and is roughly the same dimensions as the original.
To construct the new letter, about 2 tons of steel were driven into the ground as support to hold the white concrete in place on the hillside.
The cost of the project was more than $1,500, much of which was raised by the SHS class of 1966.
The work was done by Ernest Dunckhorst and completed in July of that year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.