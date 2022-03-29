The inaugural Rocky Mountain Early Childhood Conference Excellence award ceremony March 12 in Denver named winners for seven categories, including a nominee from Buena Vista – Roberta Rodriguez, director and teacher at Busy Bees Preschool, for Family Companion.
The nominees attended a large banquet at the end of the conference, awaiting award announcements.
From the catered gathering and special tables to meeting conference members in person, Rodriguez said she and the other nominees felt like celebrities for a weekend.
“It felt like the Grammy Awards,” Rodriguez said. The name of each of the three nominees in her category was called out, building up to the much-anticipated announcement.
A name flashed on a large screen.
Roberta Rodriguez.
“I was shocked,” she said. “I was up against amazing teachers from large cities. I couldn’t believe it.
“I cried all the way up there and on stage as they read the bio on me that was written and all I do for families and children.”
Along with the award was a $1,000 cash prize that she said will go toward taking care of her kids as a single mom.
Rodriguez credits the love and support of the families she’s worked with and the community members who know of her love for children for getting her this far.
She said she wants to continue to learn as much as she can in her effort to support families and children and to help them become the best they can be.
“Every one of the nominees I got to meet and hear their story deserves the award they were nominated for,” she said. “I am so blessed to work in this field with amazing early childhood educators.
“We who are teachers and directors do this job not for the money or recognition but to help every child and family to be the best they can be. We walk beside them through their life.
“I love getting this award not for me but for our small-town early childhood educators that are doing amazing things here in this town,” she said.
