Industry leaders discuss aviation

While commercial airlines have struggled since the COVID-19 pandemic began, private aircraft and general aviation is seeing a surge in activity.
Representatives from the National Air Transportations Association (NATA) and Aviation Management Consulting Group (AMCG) flew in to Salida Friday to meet with Harriet Alexander airport manager Zech Papp to discuss the industry.
Papp said activity has picked up in Salida, which reflects what the industry is seeing as a whole.
“The (general aviation) industry is seeing significant growth in flight activity,” said Ryan Waguespack, NATA senior vice president. “Flying in a private aircraft is more appealing today than ever before due to the pandemic. We are seeing new customers entering the market to get into flying, as well as chartering or buying aircraft. Before the pandemic, airline capacity was greater and more affordable. Now, that has all changed. In addition, the increased acceptance for and ability to telework is creating the freedom to live anywhere. We believe this will further push people to outlying areas increasing the need for airports and flying.”
The Harriet Alexander airport currently has 42 based aircraft.
For pilots who fly in to Salida, the airport has two courtesy cars that they can use. Papp, who is a Salida local, said people call him a tour guide because he’s always pointing visitors in the direction of hikes and restaurants. He said one couple flew in and he pointed them in the direction of St. Elmo. “They bought a cabin, bought a hangar and are based here now,” Papp said.
Papp also said that Salida and Chaffee County have already “been discovered” and argued that more based aircraft here would “not make much more of an impact.
UPS also flies into Harriet Alexander five times per week with packages.
Papp said the county wants the airport to be self sustainable and the way to get there is through services and infrastructure, namely fuel sales and hangar leases.
“Self-sustaining is a wonderful and attainable goal,” Waguespack said. “Zech has the right attitude and mindset to make it happen.” Waguespack added that fuel sales and hangar leases are the most common revenue streams for airports like Salida’s, but said, “airports may also recruit new aviation businesses to the field and require a percent of the revenue to maintain infrastructure and we’ve seen others with oil and gas taps and even solar farms.”
The airport has also helped fight wildfires in the area.
During the Decker Fire, the airport served as the Helitack and 10 aircraft that helped put the fire out were stationed there. Helitack crews are teams of wildland firefighters who are transported by helicopter to wildfires.
Right before the Hayden Pass Fire began burning, Papp said the airport purchased a used fuel truck for $14,000 and it paid for itself from fuels sales during the fire. Within the next eight months, it paid for itself in sales again. Four years ago, when Papp took over as the airport’s manager, he said it sold 21,000 gallons of fuel. Now it sells roughly 78,000 gallons a year.
As part of the airport’s master plan, it recently moved its Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS) and is moving its beacon tower to where they’ll stay.
Extending the parellel taxiway, however, is “the biggest item on the list,” Papp said.
By extending the parallel taxiway 1,500 feet, Papp said they could add another 50 hangars. For a full parellel taxiway, that would eliminate the need to back-taxi down the runway before turning around and taking off, it would require about another 1,500-feet on top of that.
Papp said the airport currently gets $600,000 in grants every four years from the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration, but it’s not enough to cover a big infrastructure project on top of everything it already funds.
“The more (the city and county) invest, the more CDOT and the FAA will invest,” Papp said. “If we get that taxiway then everything else will fall into place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.