The Salida High School cross-country team, on foreign ground in Mesa, Arizona, for the Nike Southwest Regionals, or NXR, nailed the competition Saturday, with the Lady Spartans placing first as a team and the boys’ team coming in fifth.
“There’s something powerful about actually seeing with your own eyes what the highest levels of our sport look like,” coach Kenny Wilcox said of the race.
The last time the Spartans competed at NXR was in 2019 on the flat course of Casa Grande, Arizona. This year it was moved to Coyote Run Golf Course in Mesa, with more variable turf. The team competed against schools from Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Colorado.
The course was 5.06K long, which adds about 19-30 seconds to a usual course length, Wilcox said, meaning if the race were in Colorado, there would be several more personal records.
Salida High School qualified as a small school, but medium and large schools also raced. Senior Quinn Smith entered and was accepted into the Girls’ Championship.
For a team or individual to qualify for Nike Nationals, they must compete in one of the Championship races. The top two teams and top five individuals in the boys’ and girls’ Championship would be eligible to compete Dec. 3 in Portland, Oregon.
Forty teams competed in the Small Schools race, which narrowed to three fighting for the lead: Cottonwood Classical Preparatory from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Battle Mountain High School in Edwards and Salida. Only 3 points separated the teams, the results being 108 for Salida and 111 for Cottonwood and Battle Mountain.
Senior Alex Hebert took 44th, crossing the line at 20 minutes, 59 seconds. After the second mile, the entire team picked up pace, Wilcox said. Freshman Jayden Hillis secured the team’s placement, coming in 74th with a time of 22:05.
Smith’s Championship was the final race of the day. In the first mile, she was in 93rd place, working with a pit crew consisting of sophomores Ryan Osness and Zeke Wilcox, cooling her with water and handing her drinks, coach Wilcox said. By the second mile, she had pulled up 35 spots and kept gaining.
Smith placed 50th in the Girls’ Championship with a time of 18:46, among 216 of the best female high school runners in the region. This was a record best finish by a Spartan at the NXR.
Ava Luczkow of Nevada won the individual title in the Small Schools race, and Andie Aagard of Lone Peak High School in Highland, Utah, won the Girls’ Championship in 16:51.
In the boys’ race Zeke Wilcox and senior Logan Merriam both opened strong, despite Merriam suffering from a calf strain. Both Zeke Wilcox and senior Izayah Baxter came through 2 miles in 10:13, inside the top 10 places. Wilcox made 3 miles in 15:22 and had moved into third, but slowed up at the very end. Baxter held form across the line and finished sixth in 16:10; Wilcox finished moments later, at 16th with a time of 16:28.
As a team, the male Spartans were in eighth place by the first mile and by the second mile were fifth, where they remained for the rest of the race.
Cody Kelley of Manitou Springs took the individual title with a time of 15:47. Frontier Academy of Colorado won the Small Schools team title with 119 points.
“For our seniors, this was a great way to wrap up their careers at high school, at least in regards to cross country,” Wilcox said.
