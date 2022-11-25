The Salida High School cross-country team, on foreign ground in Mesa, Arizona, for the Nike Southwest Regionals, or NXR, nailed the competition Saturday, with the Lady Spartans placing first as a team and the boys’ team coming in fifth.

“There’s something powerful about actually seeing with your own eyes what the highest levels of our sport look like,” coach Kenny Wilcox said of the race.

