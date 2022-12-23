Travelers this holiday season will have one thing to be joyous about: The average price of gasoline in Colorado has dropped 10.6 cents in the last week, as reported by GasBuddy.com’s survey of 2,158 gas stations in the state.
Prices are now 48.7 cents per gallon lower than last month and 46.6 cents lower than last year.
Nationally, prices have fallen 11.9 cents per gallon this last week, averaging $3.09, while the national average is down 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and 20 cents from a year ago.
Diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the past week, based on the national average price, and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
The average price in Salida is $3.59.
As reported by GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Colorado, as of Dec. 18, was $2.09 per gallon, while the most expensive was $4.39, a $2.30 difference.
A snapshot at the nationwide gas situation looks like:
• $1.94 per gallon decrease in the national average since June peak.
• Twenty-six states now with average gas prices below $3 per gallon.
• $2.44 per gallon, the average price of the bottom 10 percent of U.S. gas stations.
• The current most common gas price in the country is $2.99.
• More than 25 cities with average diesel prices now below $3.99 per gallon.
“The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“While the decline should take the national average under $3 per gallon in the next week or so, it is soon likely to fade as oil prices have held in the $70 per barrel range. But while the declines for gasoline may fade, diesel prices still have considerable ground to cover, and could fall another 50 cents or more in the weeks ahead. Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward.”
Historical gasoline prices in Colorado and the national average going back 10 years:
• Dec. 19, 2021: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)
• Dec. 19, 2020: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
• December 19, 2019: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)
• Dec. 19, 2018: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)
• Dec. 19, 2017: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)
• Dec. 19, 2016: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
• December 19, 2015: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)
• Dec. 19, 2014: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
• Dec. 19, 2013: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.20/g)
• Dec. 19, 2012: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)
Current gas prices for the bigger cities around Colorado are:
• Fort Collins: $2.84 per gallon, down 10.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.94.
• Colorado Springs: $2.70 per gallon, down 12.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.82.
• Denver: $2.73 per gallon, down 12.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.86.
