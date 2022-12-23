Travelers this holiday season will have one thing to be joyous about: The average price of gasoline in Colorado has dropped 10.6 cents in the last week, as reported by GasBuddy.com’s survey of 2,158 gas stations in the state.

Prices are now 48.7 cents per gallon lower than last month and 46.6 cents lower than last year.

