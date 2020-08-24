The Chipeta Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution donated a box elder tree to the Salida Regional Library Saturday as part of the organization’s state-wide community service project to celebrate DAR’s 125th anniversary in Colorado.
The tree was planted in front of the library’s 2020 addition where there’s also a bench for people to sit.
A group of women also helped build the library itself.
In 1894, 14 years after Salida was incorporated, a group of 11 townswomen formed the Tuesday Evening Club and one of their objectives was to found a city library. They reached their objective and the library is still standing and being used today.
“In the spirit of women today volunteering for community service, we would like to honor all the past and present women of the Colorado State DAR, who have given their time through the years to keep the preservation of history alive; to honor our patriots; and to educate our children about the importance of our Constitution and American history,” the Chipeta chapter wrote in a press release.
“With the newly constructed expansion project completed at the Salida Regional Library, our local Chipeta Chapter wanted to contribute something to commemorate this accomplishment for our chapter community service.”
The local chapter learned of a grant available through the Colorado State NSDAR and applied. The chapter was tree awarded money to plant a tree with a plaque to celebrate and mark the achievement for the library.
The box elder tree was planted in April, but due to COVID-19 restrictions the group was unable to get together and celebrate the occasion until Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.