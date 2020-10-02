Jennifer Visitacion, who has served on the R-32-J Salida School Board representing District 2 for the past five years, resigned from the board effective Wednesday.
Visitacion has also been board president since Kyle Earhart stepped down from the board in June 2019.
She said stepping down from the board was a “super difficult decision,” and was based on feeling the need to focus more on her family and business at this time.
“That’s where my energy needs to be invested,” she said.
Visitacion said she wanted to make sure she was able to put the right amount of energy into the things she is committed to.
Her decision, she said, came from a positive place and she feels she is moving toward something rather than away from something.
Visitacion said she very much appreciates the work of Salida School Board, district staff and the community for their hard work and support of the school district.
The Board of Education of Salida School District R-32-J announced the vacancy Thursday.
Salida School district stated in a press release, in accordance with state law, the board will declare a vacancy in school director district 2 at their regular meeting Oct. 13.
The board will pursue eligible representatives for this district as outlined below:
• To be eligible for appointment, a candidate must reside in Salida School District 2, and must have been a registered elector of the Salida School District for at least twelve consecutive months prior to the date of appointment.
• Interested persons are invited to send an application to the Board of Education care of Board Secretary Brandy Coscarella with a statement of interest and qualifications by 4 p.m. Oct. 27.
Board of Education Vacancy Application packets are to be turned in to Brandy Coscarella, School Board Secretary/ 349 E. 9th St./ Salida CO 81201 or by email to bcoscarella@salidaschools.org. Interested candidates must complete an application that consists of a letter of interest, resume, and a list of three references.
• The board will interview prospective candidates on Nov. 10 at a public meeting.
• The appointee will serve until the next regular school biennial election in November 2021.
• The board of education plans to appoint a person to fill this vacancy at its regular meeting scheduled Nov. 10.
