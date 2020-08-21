Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center finances took a hit during the height of spring COVID-19 stay-at-home precautions and is still affecting overall finances.
However, Lesley Fagerberg, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center vice-president of finance said, the hospital is “pulling out of our major COVID downturn in an encouraging way.”
Fagerberg told Salida Hospital District board of directors Tuesday the hospital is still 12.6 percent behind budget on gross patient revenues and 10.5 percent behind budget on total net operating revenues.
Year to date the hospital is still running a $755,000 loss on operations, but thanks to CAREs Act relief funding it is sitting at $4.77 million increase in net position compared to the budgeted $3 million.
The increase in net position was $570,000 for the month.
In other business, Brian Turner, CEO of Solvista Health gave a presentation on the mental health provider and the plans for the new facility to be built on the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Campus, which will include a crisis walk in center, a six-bed withdrawal management unit and a six-bed acute treatment unit.
Turner said Solvista is in the process of finalizing plans and hopes to break ground on the new facility in September or October and be ready to open in fall 2021.
In other business the board:
• Approved a consent agenda that included several items of equipment for the Buena Vista Health Center expansion and the Westcliffe Clinic.
Most of the equipment items approved are being purchased with matching Department of Local Affairs grants.
• Approved a privilege delineation form for a new doctor in radiology to perform moderate sedation.
In committee reports, board member Dr. Harry Payton gave an update on the Buena Vista Health Center expansion, which was delayed due to COVID-19 precautions. He said the hope is to be able to begin equipping the new space in mid-October.
Board member Jean Moltz gave an update on HRRMC Foundation and its “No Go” Gala in lieu of the annual Jewel Ball.
Moltz said $17,500 in “table sponsorships” had been raised so far and the foundation is preparing for an on-air radio auction to be held from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 17.
