Shawn and Sophia Vrooman of Salida lost their bid to have Echo the dog returned to them by Ark-Valley Humane Society, but they will have the opportunity to say goodbye to the dog before he is euthanized.
The case was heard before Chaffee County Judge Diane Bull Thursday morning in a show-cause hearing.
The Vroomans signed the animal shelter’s standard relinquishment contract, which states, “By signing your name below, you give up all rights to the animal and surrender him/her to Ark-Valley Humane Society.
“Ark-Valley Humane Society is a minimal euthanasia facility; however, we do euthanize animals when they do not meet our criteria for adoption.
“Our policies on euthanasia are aimed at protecting our staff, volunteers, potential owners, animals at the shelter, this animal, and the community at large. If you have specific questions about our policy, please ask an Ark-Valley Humane Society employee.
“Ark-Valley Humane Society is not obligated to disclose if an animal is euthanized, adopted or transferred.”
Echo was reported to have bitten a person and another dog in the past and bit two staff members at AVHS after being relinquished.”
The Vroomans contended they were given a verbal promise that they could reclaim the dog if euthanasia was the decision, but that contingency was not recorded on the written document.
Shawn Vrooman testified he never would have signed the contract if he had not understood that retrieval was an option.
Randy Canney, attorney representing AVHS, said the contract the Vroomans signed was a clear contract and complies with state statutes.
“There’s no vagueness there. The contract is simple. You gave up the dog,” Canney said.
Bull denied the request to rescind or reform the contract, saying the contract was very clear regarding relinquishment of all property rights.
Following Bull’s decision on that point, the parties met outside the courtroom and returned with an agreement.
The Vroomans withdrew their complaint and were granted the opportunity to pay their last respects to Echo.
Bull also removed the injunction that postponed the euthanasia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.