Chaffee County commissioners at their 9 a.m. meeting today will review a 2022 special event permit application by Scott Stoughton of Bonfire Entertainment to hold the Renewal event Sept. 23-24 at The Meadows in Buena Vista.
Also up for consideration is a request from Michael L. Blitstein Revocable Trust for property at 36570 U.S. 24 North, Buena Vista, to resubdivide 43 acres into two lots of 2 acres and 41 acres.
The Peak View major subdivision final plat for property at 11415 CR 190 will also be considered.
Commissioners will discuss and finalize the 30-day flow recommendations for the recreational in-channel diversion right.
A special event liquor permit for Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce will be considered.
Commissioners will consider a resolution to appoint a new member to fill a Planning Commission vacancy.
Two proclamations will be considered: National Public Health Week and Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Commissioners will also consider a Fiscal Year 2023 Congressional Directed Spending request.
Under the consent agenda commissioners will consider:
• A resolution to approve the Fisher heritage water subdivision exemption.
• A resolution to approve the Brown heritage water subdivision exemption.
• A resolution to deny the Tomkiewicz/Fortier heritage water subdivision exemption.
• Changes as noted for May and December meeting dates/conflicts.
• A resolution upholding a staff decision denying an application for a short-term rental license for property at 13500 CR 220.
• A resolution to approve the Holmes-Young boundary line adjustment.
• Ratification of filing a statement of opposition in Water Court case No. 2022CW3004 regarding the Triview Metropolitan District.
• Liquor license renewal for Princeton Holdings LLC, doing business as Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort.
• A resolution extending the temporary moratorium on the submission, acceptance or processing of applications for road and alley vacations in the townsite of Nathrop pending consideration of a comprehensive transportation plan.
• A record management system for the sheriff’s office (records, communications, patrol and detention center) with E-Force for $315,118.88 (contract signing, licensing fee and hardware) and yearly annual license and support fee of $35,582.27.
• A request from Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area for waiver of landfill dump fees for the Clean-Up Green-Up event, May 21.
• Ratification of the decision approving the Amicus Brief/Jefferson County District Court of Appeals Case No. 2021CV30196.
The board will adjourn to executive session to receive legal advice from county attorneys Tom and Cottom on specific legal issues involving land use applications.
