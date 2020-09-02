Hunter Hyde faces a revocation of probation and resentencing as a result of probation violations.
His initial sentence of five years supervised probation came as the result of a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to commit sexual assault in the attempted assault of a Buena Vista woman in 2018, in which a Taser and a firearm were involved.
The original charges in the case were criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, menacing with a deadly weapon, third degree assault and harassment.
At the time of his original sentencing a psychosexual evaluation and presentencing evaluation indicated Hyde was a low risk to reoffend.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy sentenced Hyde to supervised probation with several conditions, including monitored sobriety, continuation of mental health therapy, registration as a sex offender and no firearms, Tasers or knives.
Hyde had already spent 190 days in confinement awaiting the outcome of his case and no additional jail time was imposed.
Murphy cautioned Hyde that he was on a “very short leash” and if he were to fail at probation, he would be back in court and facing prison time.
A complaint was filed April 6 alleging noncompliance with the conditions of probation including not following through with mental health therapy as directed by the court, not reporting to probation appointments and not complying with other requirements of the probation officer.
Murphy signed a warrant for Hyde’s arrest on the probation complaint May 27.
Hyde now faces up to 6 years in jail for the original offences.
His next appearance in court is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.