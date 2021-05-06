Colorado High School Activities Association and Salida High School named 13 students to Season C Individual Academic All-State team for 2020-21.
Salida students earning first team honors include: Sage Lau, Lily Lengerich, Macy Mazzeo, Raley Patch, Shelby Walker, Averi Webb, Maia Lee, Max Ferguson, Riggs Gorby, Sam Harlow, Ethan NeJame Zeist, Kaiden Veatch, and Evan Wright.
Honorable mention honors went to Caitlyn Smith.
To earn Academic All-State status, a student must be a significant contributor on his/her athletic team, or a major contributor in his/her activity; meet specific academic criteria of the program; be a participant in one or more CHSAA-sanctioned activities; and be a junior or senior in academic standing.
First team honors are given to students with 3.60 or higher grade point average. Students with grade point averages 3.30 to 3.59 earned honorable mention recognition. Each student receives a certificate in acknowledgement of his/her achievement.
