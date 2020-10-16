The City of Salida announced the continued closure of F Street to traffic through Nov. 1.
“In evaluating the current COVID-19 situation in Chaffee County, it remains important to provide adequate outdoor spaces to encourage social distancing and allow for business activities to occur outdoors, if possible,” a press release stated.
The city stated it will continue to monitor weather trends and usage to keep the closure in place for as long as possible.
For more information, contact City Hall at 719-539-4555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.