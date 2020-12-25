Central Colorado Humanists will host a bonus Sunday Science program Sunday relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and how the human immune system responds to the virus.
With the roll out of the first vaccines, Dr. Pat Duletsky, M.D. and Dr. Lydia Segal, MD, MPH, will present the program beginning at 10 a.m.
Dr. Duletsky will present a ‘Virology and Immunology 101’ describing the basics of what medicine knows about how SARS-CoV2 works, how the immune system responds to the infection and what different virus tests are measuring.
Dr. Segal will focus on the phases of COVID-19 and what treatment are being used currently for each phase. She will also speak about the latest vaccine efforts, efficacy, safety and availability of multiple vaccines.
Segal earned her M.D. at the University of Arizona Medical School and her M.P.H. at Johns Hopkins.
She practiced family medicine in the Mid-Atlantic States with Kaiser Permanente.
She worked in public health, both policy and practice in short term overseas assignments. She is retired and now lives full time in Salida.
Duletsky, earned her medical degree from University of California, Davis.
She had a full time practice in Frisco for 13 years, then worked in outpatient clinics in the San Luis Valley, Chaffee County, and Summit County.
She was a founder of the Chaffee People’s Clinic and was the Summit County public health officer in the late 1990s. She is retired and has lived in Chaffee County since 2003.
The program will be presented starting at 10 a.m. on ZOOM.
Participants can find the link to join the Zoom Meeting by clicking on the link on the Humanist website, centralcoloradohumanists.org or at https://centralcoloradohumanists.org/event/sunday-science-extra-coronavirus-and-covid-19/.
Central Colorado Humanists sponsor Sunday Science presentations on the first Sunday of each month. Each presentation is informative and features a science topic understandable by both scientists and non-scientists.
The program will start promptly at 10 a.m., followed by a question-and-answer period.
