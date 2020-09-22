Dear Editor:
The president of the United States represents the entire country. You wouldn’t know that from the campaigning by both of the major candidates though.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden seem to only care about six states. The rest of us, including Colorado, might as well be part of a different country.
This is because only “swing states” matter under our current electoral college system. We won’t see either candidate campaigning in big states like Texas or small states like Connecticut. Or Colorado.
This completely warps how the candidates see our country and how the winning one governs. If the candidate has to focus on Florida, Pennsylvania, and Michigan to win the presidency, that leaves Coloradans out in the cold.
The national popular vote would change that. If adopted by enough states, it would force candidates to campaign across the country. Instead of just six swing states, we would see an entire country up for grabs. I want the presidential candidates to care about Colorado. I’m voting Yes on the national popular vote.
You have the opportunity to learn more and ask questions for yourself Sept. 20 and make up your own mind.
Please join the Central Colorado Humanists and Colorado State Senator Mike Foote on a live webinar at 10 a.m. Join us by typing in this link: bit.ly/3hnCA3o or a clickable link on the Central Colorado Humanists Facebook page.
Jane Jolley
Salida
