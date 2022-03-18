The West’s watershed situation has worsened in recent decades. This has been caused by climate change, as well as humans, but how has it affected the West, Colorado and Chaffee County?
The decrease of water resources has been gradual, but the West is now drying up. The Rocky Mountains have been hit with less and less precipitation, but this hasn’t been a localized problem. The root of this problem starts in the tropics. According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there has been a constant high pressure system, which stops many storms from reaching us in the West. This means longer dry spells between heavy precipitation bouts. Because of this, both Colorado and California have had their most devastating fire season on record.
The lack of precipitation spirals into the rest of the environment, weakening the soil, ending with the untimely death of local forests.
But something was made to protect the Colorado River’s use. The Colorado Water Compact was made in 1922 between seven states in the West: Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, Utah, New Mexico, Wyoming and California. The compact divided the river into two basins, the Upper and Lower Colorado Basins. There was also an annual allotment of water use for each basin created.
The Colorado River is crucial. Other than the 40 million people it serves, it flows through nine national parks, and it is the heart of a $1.4 trillion industry. It’s in a water shortage, but this decrease has happened over a number of years. Until recent decades, the Colorado River and many snow-melt flows out of the Rockies were brimming with water. But as the population grows, so does the need for resources.
Cities like Las Vegas sprung up in 1950, and the need for water grew. These cities started drawing water from the Colorado and other Western rivers. This left less water for those downstream. Currently, one-third of Southern California’s city and suburban water comes from the Colorado River Basin. The rest of the river’s supply is used by agricultural sources in the Southwest. In fact, the river doesn’t even reach the ocean, as all of its resources are exploited.
“The River” is drying up due to many causes, but the dramatic change has happened more recently, which brings me to my next topic: How does this drought affect not only the Colorado River Basin, but us in Chaffee County as well?
Chaffee County has a primarily tourism-based economy. Many of our tourist activities including rafting, or general use of the river, skiing and snowboarding in the winter, as well as mountain biking, are based on the climate conditions. Those conditions include water quantity, temperature and storm cycles.
Arguably our largest attraction is whitewater rafting on the Arkansas River. It’s estimated that the industry brings in over $60 million per year. The Arkansas rafting industry is the second largest in the country, next to the Ocoee River in Tennessee. Clearly, the Ark is an important resource for the valley.
Then skiing and snowboarding, primarily at Monarch Mountain, rely exclusively on snowfall. As a natural snow-based resort, the lack of precipitation would impact them greatly. In fact, in recent years, the average snowfall amount has dropped. This is partly due to the storm cycles, the La Niña in recent years compared to the El Niño in other years. Yes, the two switch off, and there are drier and wetter years, but the time between wet years is increasing.
With mountain biking, the trails do need moisture in order to hold the soil together and brace the constant weathering of tires abrading the trail.
Now all of these activities draw tourists, who buy from our local businesses. These can include restaurants, art galleries or small businesses. If there isn’t enough water to attract these crowds, then our local economy takes a hit. Our county’s economy relies on this precipitation.
Like I stated, this decline has been gradual as populations increase and the climate changes, but we are in a dire situation. Let’s hope that we’ll be able to devise a plan to save our water.
