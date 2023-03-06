by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Chaffee County commissioners will continue the process of hiring a new county administrator at their first regular meeting of March, starting at 9 a.m. today.
Hiring of a new administrator to replace Bob Christiansen, who is retiring, is one of the commissioners’ priorities, and second interviews of the final two candidates were held last week.
Commissioners are scheduled to provide direction on hiring negotiations to county staff.
Commissioners will also consider several resolutions, among them allocation of a percentage of the lodging tax to support local workforce and quality of life by providing housing for local workers, seasonal workers and other workers in the Chaffee County community.
The move was approved at the Jan. 31 meeting.
A resolution for a multiyear special event permit for the Run Through Time event will also be considered.
Another resolution will celebrate the contributions of Christiansen in the county.
Commissioners will also close out the Community Development Block Grant down payment assistance program managed by Chaffee Housing Trust.
Appointments from the county Planning Commission to the Transportation Board and Salida Regional Planning Commission will be considered.
A Colorado State Forest Financial Assistance Award for Poncha Pass fuels reduction will also be considered.
The Post-Madden heritage water subdivision exemption for property at 12655 CR 190 will be presented.
The request is to subdivide 5.98 acres into two parcels of 2 acres and 3.98 acres.
Among the items on the consent agenda are a CenturyLink contract and a Motorola contract with Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office communications center for upgrades.
The meeting will be held at the commissioners meeting room at 104 Crestone Ave.
The meeting may also be accessed online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/109079543 or by phone at 719-359-4580, meeting ID 109079543.
