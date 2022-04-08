Salida police officers arrested Toni Denise Wieland-Pulos, 47, of Salida March 31 on charges of criminal mischief, domestic violence and violation of a protection order. She was held without bond.
Heath Allen Warner, 46, Salida, was arrested March 31 on charges of driving a vehicle while license under restraint – revoked, failure to drive in a single lane – weaving, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Scott R. Martin, 46, Tomahawk, Wisconsin, was arrested March 30 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Richard Patrick Takata, 30, Alamosa, was arrested March 29 on charges of conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Eric Joseph Luna, 31, Salida, was arrested March 28 on charges of theft, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and obstructing a police officer. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
James Timothy Nix, 57, Salida, was arrested March 28 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Lee August Maurer, 40, Salida, was arrested March 25 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Elijah Alan Dawson, 28, Salida, was arrested March 25 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail
Adam Patrick Merritt, 38, Poncha Springs, was arrested March 24 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Zachary Michael Aaron Grogan, 27, Poncha Springs, was arrested March 22 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Matthew Dean Colligan, 28, Colorado Springs, was arrested March 22 on a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jesse Scott Phillips, 29, Salida, was arrested March 21 on charges of failure to display valid registration, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jacob Ernest Gibbons, 35, Denver, was arrested March 21 on charges of third-degree simple assault, domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. He was held without bond.
John Gurule, 49, Salida, was arrested March 20 on a charge if violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Darren Martin Hassell, 25, Poncha Springs, was arrested March 19 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Paul Salazar, 51, Alamosa, was arrested March 19 on a charge of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Samuel William Filter, 31, Salida, was arrested March 19 on a charge of second-degree aggravated assault with a weapon. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Scott Edward Milliken, 29, Salida, was arrested March 18 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Richard Ace Wiley Brannon, 34, Salida, was arrested March 18 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Jeffrey Allen Puckett, 51, Salida, was arrested March 18 on charges of third-degree simple assault, crimes against an at-risk adult or juvenile – third-degree assault, domestic violence and violation of a protection order. He was held without bond.
Joshua David Moore, 45, Pueblo, was arrested March 17 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
John Gurule, 49, Salida, was arrested March 17 on charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice and violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Elijah Alan Dawson, 28, Salida, was arrested March 15 on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint – suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, signal devices failed to meet requirements, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of weapons by previous offender. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Ashley Faye Short, 30, Montrose, was arrested March 14 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, violation of a protection order and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Phillip Joseph Snyder, 21, Wheat Ridge, was arrested March 12 on three charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,250 bail.
Theresa E. Holguin, 35, Salida, was arrested March 12 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jeffrey Allen Puckett, 51, Salida, was arrested March 11 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Mario Lopez, 51, Nathrop, was arrested March 10 on charges of driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, failure to provide evidence of insurance upon request, failure to yield right-of-way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Bridget Cathleen Brown, 50, Salida, was arrested March 10 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Kristen Edelman, 25, Salida, was arrested March 7 on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass. She was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Amber Lynn Brooks, 29, Salida, was arrested March 7 on charges of domestic violence and violation of a protection order. She was held without bond.
Melissa Desiree Meador, 33, Lakewood, was arrested March 6 on charges of careless driving, owner operating an uninsured motor vehicle on a public roadway, driving a vehicle when license under restraint – suspended and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Amber Lynn Brooks, 29, Salida, was arrested March 5 on charges of third-degree simple assault and domestic violence. She was held without bond.
Ashley Nicole Morgan, 21, Pueblo West, was arrested March 2 on a charge of first-degree criminal trespass – other intent. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
