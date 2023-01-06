The Mountain Chamber Alliance’s 2023 Legislative Session Kickoff Town Hall is set for Wednesday.
The meeting will be held on Zoom from 4-5:30 p.m., and all members of the public are invited.
Attendees will hear from elected state officials as they prepare for the upcoming legislative session and will have a chance to share their own concerns with legislators.
“This is the opportunity to bring all of these chambers together throughout the region to provide a forum for our elected officials,” said Chris Romer, alliance member and president and CEO of the Vail Valley Partnership, “to put us on a little bit of a level playing field, increase our voice at the state capitol and make sure that our elected officials know that we collectively are paying attention and will hold them accountable to the things they ran on and the things that are important to our businesses and our communities.”
The Mountain Chamber Alliance, formed in June, is made up of chambers of commerce from across the central Rockies region, including Grand, Summit, Eagle, Routt, Chaffee, Lake, Garfield, Pitkin, Gunnison and San Miguel counties.
The organization was created to help advance public policy goals that support economic vitality and oppose those that negatively impact communities and businesses around the mountain region.
The alliance focuses on areas of common interest among mountain communities, including workforce housing and healthcare.
“These challenges are somewhat uniquely individualized,” Romer said. “The exact challenges in Salida are different from Summit County, which are different from Grand Lake, but the themes and how we work together and how we increase the voice at the state level are really pretty similar. So, instead of all of us going individually, talking to only our elected officials ... the concept behind the alliance and why we started it was to increase that regional voice. There’s groups on the Western Slope and groups in Denver and a couple statewide groups, but there was no voice for the mountain region.”
The town hall has no set agenda beyond creating the space to talk with legislators.
“We thought doing this on a regional level was probably more likely to get attendance from as many legislators as possible,” Romer said. “We want to increase our voice with those legislators and let them know that the Mountain Chamber Alliance exists and is a good resource for them.
Breakout rooms will be used so attendees can interact with state senators and representatives in a smaller setting.
