The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association is accepting applications through March 31 for one or more scholarships, at least $500 each, this spring to students planning to start post-high-school education in fall.
The Brett Beasley Memorial Scholarship honors Beasley, who was a father, husband, partner and friend to GARNA and an employee of the U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District, who died in January 2017.
One of Beasley’s core values, as a steward of public lands, was to provide for a diversity of high-quality education and volunteer experiences in the Upper Arkansas Valley, a GARNA press release stated.
Applicants must come from the geographic area served by the Salida Ranger District, including Chaffee County, and should demonstrate an interest in recreation and natural resource management.
Preference will be given to those who have maintained a cumulative 3.0 or higher grade-point average, though volunteerism, experience with local public lands and trails and a passion for the outdoors and natural resources will also be weighed. Applicants must demonstrate an interest in pursuing a career in recreation and natural resources.
Applicants must complete the application form at http://bit.ly/BeasScholarship and attach a current resume, a maximum 750-word essay and two letters of recommendation.
To donate to the Brett Beasley Memorial Scholarship, visit GARNA.org or contact GARNA at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
