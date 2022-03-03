I’m in Ukraine. These days I swear this is true; I wake up every morning and wonder where I am.
For the past several weeks I keep waking up thinking I’m in my Stalin-style apartment house in Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine.
For the past week or so I’ve been waking up in a very good mood, thinking about the friends in Kreminna and then wham, I turn on the radio and am hit with a Russian invasion into the heartland of a place I love so much.
It would be wonderful if Americans understood things about Ukraine and the Ukrainian people that are intrinsic to who/what/why/where/when/how their homeland has evolved over at least 800 years.
Way back in the 1200s, people in the area of Kyiv/Kiev had established a unique identity that holds forth to this day despite the back-and-forth aggressiveness of the colonial empires that have surrounded them.
I consider myself extremely fortunate to have been a Peace Corps volunteer in eastern Ukraine from 2007-2009 and to have had firsthand experience of Ukraine’s unique outlook.
What is unique about Ukraine and Ukrainians? There is no way I can describe what I have learned in this short story. But there are a couple of things that I feel compelled to share at this moment.
First of all, Ukraine is not bordered by mountains or oceans – Ukraine is easier to invade than most countries. People might be surprised to learn that Ukraine means borderlands.
Years ago, its imperialist neighbors – Poland, Russia and Germany – were bent on determining the shifting borders by which Ukraine and other eastern European countries could be controlled.
Second, due to its black soil Ukraine was known for many years as the breadbasket of both Europe and Russia.
In the 1930s, the Soviet Union collectivized the small farms and orchestrated Holodomor, which was a famine that resulted in the deaths of at least 5 million people.
I have hundreds of stories from my 2 years in Ukraine, and in Kreminna specifically. Each of my stories speaks of the humor, positivity and generosity of the people. One of my favorite stories is about my communication skills, because my command of the Russian language was terrible, kids would assist me as I shopped.
The grocery store next to my apartment was not a supermarket. You had to approach the counter and ask an employee to find your food items. Well, the kids would see me going into the store and then they’d run up to assist me. Most kids could speak just enough English so I would describe what I wanted, and they would order it for me.
Over time, I realized that I could order one item without help – because of recent U.S. food shipments I could order chicken legs easily. Everyone called them Bush legs.
I hope I can find folks here in central Colorado who have, or want to have Ukraine connections.
Please call me at 719-207-6750 or e-mail me at bluesky_cady@ yahoo.com if you would like to connect.
Finally, while I was in Kreminna we installed a bench in the park that says “Friendship Buena Vista and Kreminna” on it.
Maybe now we can install a bench here in BV that says “Friendship Kreminna and Buena Vista” on it?
